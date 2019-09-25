Skip to Main Content
CBC Windsor hosts Chatham-Kent-Leamington candidate debates
CBC Windsor hosts Chatham-Kent-Leamington candidate debates

Candidates from the country's leading political parties are set to tackle Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding's — and the country's — most important issues. 

Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Green party and People's Party candidates weigh in

Chatham-Kent-Leamington candidates from all five major political parties. (Simon Rice/CBC)

Tune in to hear from People's Party of Canada candidate John Balagtas, Conservative party candidate Dave Epp, Liberal party candidate Katie Omstead, Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren and NDP candidate Tony Walsh. 

Watch CBC Windsor's Chatham-Kent—Leamington candidates debate:

