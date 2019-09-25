CBC Windsor hosts Chatham-Kent-Leamington candidate debates

Candidates from the country's leading political parties are set to tackle Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding's — and the country's — most important issues.

Tune in to hear from People's Party of Canada candidate John Balagtas, Conservative party candidate Dave Epp, Liberal party candidate Katie Omstead, Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren and NDP candidate Tony Walsh.

Watch CBC Windsor's Chatham-Kent—Leamington candidates debate: