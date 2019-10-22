CBC projects: Chatham-Kent-Leamington elects Dave Epp

CBC projects victory for Dave Epp for the Conservative Party in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding Monday night, once again the riding's Parliamentary seat for the Conservative Party.

With 28.8 per cent of polls reporting, Dave Epp had taken about 46.9 per cent of the vote, compared to 30.8 per cent for Liberal candidate Katie Omstead.

The riding has been held by Conservative Dave Van Kesteren since 2006, including the years prior to 2015 when the riding was known as Chatham-Kent-Essex. Van Kesteran chose not to seek re-election.

Prior to Van Kesteran, it was a Liberal riding for nine years represented by Jerry Pickard.

Chatham-Kent—Leamington consists of the Municipality of Leamington, Pelee Island, part of Lakeshore, the southern half of Chatham-Kent (including the former City of Chatham) and Eelūnaapèewii Lahkèewiit (Delaware Nation at Moraviantown).