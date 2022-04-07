Chatham-Kent landfill emissions to be converted to natural gas under proposed project
Project would divert enough gas to heat 40% of the homes in Chatham-Kent
A waste management company wants to see emissions from decomposing waste in Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario converted into usable natural gas.
Waste Connections of Canada announced Thursday a proposal to develop a renewable natural gas facility at the Waste Connections Ridge Landfill in Blenheim at a cost of $50 million.
The facility will capture the gas generated by the decomposing waste and transform it into natural gas. The product will then be pumped into Enbridge's gas distribution system that supplies residential and business customers.
"The project is expected to reduce an excess of 110,000 tonnes of [greenhouse gas] emissions annually. This is enough green energy to heat over 18,000 Ontario homes every year — or about 40 per cent of the homes in Chatham-Kent," Enbridge and Waste Connections of Canada said in a media release.
The project is expected to create around 50 jobs in development and construction, along with several permanent positions.
If the project is approved by the Ontario Energy Board, construction could begin next spring and be complete by the end of 2023.
