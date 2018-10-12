Integrity commissioner finds former Chatham-Kent councillor actions inappropriate

Chatham-Kent's integrity commissioner says a former councillor's actions had violated Section 14 of the code of conduct, because they could be interpreted as him using or attempting to use authority to intimidate municipal staff.

Paul Watson released his final report on April 10, 2019 after he began investigating former Coun. Derek Robertson late fall last year.

The issue in question is Robertson's involvement in helping a business owner acquire a building permit. The application and approval process went through numerous meetings and a permit was revoked at one point after the chief building officer (CBO) found it was issued in error.

During the permit acquirement process, Robertson had wanted to review the CBO's performance in a closed session council meeting.

Former Coun. Derek Robertson is found to have violated Section 14 of the municipality's code of conduct while he was in office. (@Robertson_CK/Twitter)

According to Watson's report, Robertson's position is that it is the council's responsibility to take steps to remove the CBO from office if council is not satisfied with the CBO's decisions. Robertson also argues the CBO did not have the authority to revoke a building permit that had been issued in error.

However, Watson says in his report that case law has demonstrated otherwise. Not only that, he writes that the CBO has the authority to act independently from council.

"I find that the councillor's actions did not respect the 'distinct and specialized roles expected of municipal staff in both the carrying out of their responsibilities and in dealing with council,'" Watson writes.

Watson didn't recommend any sanctions as Robertson is no longer a member of council.

Defendant's response

Robertson doesn't agree with the integrity commissioner's findings, calling them "immature and naive."

He said it's not a councillor's job to be a cheerleader of the building department and he had the right to be critical of its performance.

"If they were not able to resolve the issues caused by the chief building officer's neglect, then I would bring the matter forward to council," said Robertson. "That's actually incumbent upon my duty."

He said he will consult with his legal counsel before deciding if they will take steps to fight the report findings.

Alleged unfair treatment

Last month, Robertson alleged he was treated unfairly by Watson during the investigation.

Robertson said his lawyer had received a copy of a signed and dated report from Watson for comment in January, before he or his lawyer were interviewed.

It was Robertson's opinion at the time that it didn't seem like Watson was going to change his mind on his findings even after receiving Robertson's comments.

The interview ended up taking place in March.

CBC News compared the January version of the report with the final version released in April.

The January version of the report found Robertson to be in contravention of Section 14 for disrespecting staff, and Section 10 for improper use of influence.

In the April version, Watson only found Robertson to be in contravention of Section 14.

CBC News has reached out to Watson for comment about the final report and is waiting for a response.