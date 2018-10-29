Chatham-Kent hospital welcomes new fleet of diagnostic imaging devices

The Foundation of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance raised more than $7 million to purchase 17 pieces of diagnostic equipment for the hospital — one of them a CT scanner that is faster and produces better images.

Stephen Lourie, manager of diagnostic imaging, said with the new machine called Siemens Drive, a chest CT could be done in two seconds versus 20.

The images also show more detail, which would be important for things like strokes.

"That's something that we'll have much greater resolution. Seeing smaller details in the brain with the blood supply or obstruction of blood supply," he said.

Imaging for other diseases such as cancers in the abdomen and pelvis would also benefit from the higher resolution.

Aside from that, Lourie said this scanner also provides users with the ability to hide things like bones from the image, so they can get a clear picture without any shadows.

"We want to make sure that we're eliminating all the things that may give us a false shadow or an artifact, or something that's just in our way," he said.

The other scanner in the hospital's fleet is a nuclear medicine scanner which can also do CT scans. The hospital is the first in Canada to carry the equipment.

Other additions to the hospital include a mammography scanner and new ultrasound devices.