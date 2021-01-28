Chatham-Kent hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, the hospital said on Thursday.

One hospital staff member and one patient have tested positive this week on an 12-bed COVID-19 ward, CEO Lori Marshall said at a media briefing Thursday.

"This is outbreak is limited to the COVID unit. And what I want to assure the community is that Chatham-Kent Health Alliance remains a safe place for people to come and access their care," Marshall said.

She explained that the ward, which has private rooms, houses suspected COVID-19 cases as well as those who are suspected of having the virus.

Among the steps the hospital is taking is preventing further admissions to the unit except those who are confirmed positive.

Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health with Chatham-Kent Public Health, described it as a limited outbreak in a small area.

Vaccination rollout to continue

After the recent rollout of vaccines at long-term care facilities, Colby said the unit is expected to receive additional supply this week that will be enough to vaccinate all residents of those homes.

Meanwhile, the region is also dealing with a growing COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors' home.

Colby said that the only outbreak in the municipality involving long-term care residents, at Fairfield Park in Wallaceburg, now has 28 cases among residents and staff.

"So far, people are doing well," Colby said, adding that no one has needed emergency or acute care in the hospital.

Overall, the municipality of Chatham-Kent saw an increase of 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a cumulative total of 1,158.