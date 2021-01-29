Chatham-Kent public health declares 2nd COVID-19 outbreak at local hospital

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is experiencing a second COVID-19 outbreak after two staff members and one patient tested positive for the disease.

The outbreak, declared by the local public health unit, is taking place in Medicine A and B units at the hospital's Chatham site, according to a news release Friday.

On Thursday, Chatham-Kent public health announced the hospital's first outbreak, which is taking place in the Chatham site's COVID-19 unit. The outbreak involves one positive staff member and one positive patient.

As a result of these outbreaks, the hospital said it is now using its most "restrictive" essential visitor and care partner policy.

Any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed any visitors or care partners, the hospital said.

There is an exception, only palliative and end-of-life patients on outbreak units are allowed one care partner through the visitor restrictions appeals process.

Exceptions on non-outbreak units include:

One care partner or visitor at any time of day for palliative or end of life patients.

For women in labour, one consistent partner will be allowed the whole time, including post-partum.

In the Emergency Department, patients at imminent risk of dying or those with significant mental or physical difficulties will be allowed one adult care partner.

Paediatric patients can have one visitor.

Case workers can be a care partner to support patients with significant developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Outpatients, including frail/elderly, those with mental impairments, non-verbal or severely disabled, are allowed a care partner for their visit.

The hospital said despite these outbreaks, it is still a "safe place to receive care," as the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low.

For now, the hospital said outpatient appointments, diagnostics and therapeutics will continue.