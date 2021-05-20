401 eastbound lanes closed near Chatham-Kent after tractor-trailer carrying beef catches fire
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed in one direction for cleanup after a tractor trailer carrying about 19,958 kilograms of beef became engulfed in flames overnight.
The OPP and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire at about 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, the police service said in a media release Thursday.
According to the OPP, the driver managed to disconnect his truck from the trailer and was not injured.
The incident occurred on Highway 401 near the 70 kilometre marker between Queen's Line Road and Bloomfield Road.
The OPP said the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours while crews remove the vehicle and clean up the site.
