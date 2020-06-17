Chatham-Kent Health Alliance employee snooped through roughly 40 patient records

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) has announced that an employee had inappropriately accessed the records of approximately 40 patients between March and May of this year.

According to CKHA president and CEO Lori Marshall, the records included all personal details related to a person's hospital stay — including names and addresses.

"Most people might, in the past, have called it your chart," she said Wednesday. "In the past, it used to be a paper chart that would be at the nurse's station or … sometimes it was hanging off of the patient's bed. Now all of that information really is in a computer and held there."

The employee responsible for the breach was a "regulated health professional" and no longer works for the Health Alliance.

Marshall said the privacy breach was a result of "random snooping."

"No information was actually pulled from the records, printed or shared with other individuals," she said. "So it really was an employee who was looking at individual electronic health records."

The Health Alliance learned about the breach during a routine system audit in May. After discovering the breach, officials reviewed records from March 2020, determining that the same employee had previously accessed patient records as well.

Marshall said that all of the patients who had their records accessed are in the process of receiving a letter from the Health Alliance explaining the situation.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall says privacy breaches are rare, but they do happen. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We do believe that there is really no harm that has come as a result of this," she said. "But because we are the custodians of individuals' health information, it's important for us to share that information with individuals when it occurs."

The CKHA has been in contact with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) to disclose the breach. Additionally, the Health Alliance submitted a report to the former employee's professional college.

Marshall said the CKHA announced the breach on Wednesday — and not when the breach was initially discovered — in order to complete the audit, as well as to work with the IPC to determine the appropriate course of action.

"We're not required to make it public, but we as an organization believe in promoting transparency," said Marshall. "We believe that this is important information for the public to be aware of."

As per the CKHA's current records-keeping system, employees are able to access patient health records — including patients for whom an employee isn't responsible.

In the case of this specific breach, Marshall said the employee accessed "records that they weren't authorized to be accessing."

Routine audits are intended to be a "major deterrent," according to Marshall.

She added that CKHA hospitals, as well as facilities in Windsor and Leamington are currently in the process of implementing a new, more secure information system.

As part of the new systems' security measures, employees won't be able to access any records without the necessary authorization.

"We are able to segregate a bit more in terms of the information that people are able to see," Marshall said.

Though Marshall said such privacy breaches are rare, she remembered an incident that took place when she first joined the organization approximately three years ago, during which a printed piece of paper containing patient information was found in an employee's pocket.

"I would say it is rare," Marshall said. "But it does from time to time happen."