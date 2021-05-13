5 cases involved in COVID-19 outbreak at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

Five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The outbreak, declared on Tuesday, is taking place in the hospital's medicine unit.

Four of those infected are in-patients while the fifth person had been discharged prior to the outbreak declaration, hospital president and CEO Lori Marshall told reporters during a media briefing Thursday morning.

Fifty staff members have been tested for COVID-19 in relation to the outbreak, none of whom has tested positive as of Thursday morning.

Marshall said that additional preventative measures are in place during the outbreak, which is believed to involve a COVID-19 variant of concern.

Overall, the hospital has 17 COVID-19 patients, three of whom are in ICU, Marshall said. Eleven of the patients are residents of Chatham-Kent, while six are non-residents. The hospital is one of many in Ontario accepting transfers of COVID and non-COVID patients from hospitals facing capacity issues amid the third wave of the pandemic.

The average age of COVID-19 in-patients as of Thursday is 48.2, she said.