Chatham-Kent police looking for person who drew swastika graffiti

Chatham-Kent police say they're looking for information that could identify a person after several swastikas were drawn on "vehicles, business doors and signs" recently.

Police say the incidents happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday around Keil Drive South, Baldoon Road and Park Avenue West in Chatham.

"The Chatham Kent Police Service takes this matter seriously and is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly," police said in a statement.

A spokesperson said while the mischief investigations were ongoing and it was too early to draw conclusions, the incidents appear random.

Police have released a suspect photo, and ask anyone with information that could identify the individual to contact investigating officer Const. Alexandria Mungar or Crime Stoppers.