Man allegedly took photos in Chatham Goodlife locker-room, charged with voyeurism

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 24-year-old man with voyeurism after he allegedly took photos with his cell phone in the locker-room of GoodLife Fitness in Chatham.

Police laid the charges after a three-month-long investigation which started because of a complaint filed to the force in May. Officers identified several victims.

The man faces the following charges:

16 counts of voyeurism

Four counts of distributing a recording obtained by commission of an offence

Four counts of distributing intimate images

Police say the man is held in custody and a bail hearing is pending.

A spokesperson at GoodLife Fitness sent an email statement to CBC News saying the company is aware of the ongoing police investigation into the case. The email says the man was "a former member" and the events took place in the men's change room.

"We have a strict policy that forbids the use of image capturing devices in change rooms, and signs are clearly posted in all clubs," the statement reads. "We encourage members to speak to management immediately if they see another member breaking that policy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.

