Funnel cloud, waterspout form over Chatham-Kent
Video

It was a scary sight for some people in Chatham-Kent.

Jen Fraser-Kresan took a video of the cloud that did not touch the ground

Kevin Galbraith captured a video of a waterspout that formed over Lake Erie near Rodney, Ont. on Sunday, July 29, 2018. (Submitted by Kevin Galbraith)

Jen Fraser-Kresan captured video of a funnel cloud east of Ridgetown around noon on Sunday. 

It did not touch the ground.

There was also a waterspout spotted over Lake Erie.

Kevin Galbraith took this video of the spout at about 11 a.m. Sunday after fishing on the lake. 

He said he saw the cloud forming before it touched the water. 

Environment Canada briefly had a tornado warning in effect for Chatham-Kent.

Kevin Galbraith took this shot as the cloud was first forming. (Submitted by Kevin Galbraith)
