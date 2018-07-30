Funnel cloud, waterspout form over Chatham-Kent

It was a scary sight for some people in Chatham-Kent...

Jen Fraser-Kresan captured video of a funnel cloud east of Ridgetown around noon on Sunday.

It did not touch the ground.

There was also a waterspout spotted over Lake Erie.

Kevin Galbraith took this video of the spout at about 11 a.m. Sunday after fishing on the lake.

He said he saw the cloud forming before it touched the water.

Environment Canada briefly had a tornado warning in effect for Chatham-Kent.