Patchy frost possible Friday morning in Chatham-Kent, advises Environment Canada
A frost advisory has been issued for Chatham-Kent, according to Environment Canada.
Temperatures are expected to dip near or below freezing
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Chatham-Kent.
The advisory, issued around 3:20 p.m., states that temperatures are expected to dip near or below freezing that may allow for patches of frost in the early morning.
This frost may damage some crops, so Environment Canada advises people take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, which could potentially cause damage and destruction to plants and crops.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.