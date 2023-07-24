Growing network of free food pantries in Chatham-Kent help feed those in need

The creator of pantries offering free food in Chatham-Kent finds those using them aren't who most people would think as needy.

"I think that the variety of people are people who work and are just struggling to make ends meet right now," said Geri Hughson, the founder and director of FreeHelp CK, a charity providing free meals, clothes, backpacks and other necessities to those in Chatham-Kent.

The first pantry was set up during the pandemic and the number has grown to include 20 food cabinets throughout the Chatham-Kent area.

They are stocked with food items like Kraft Dinner, bread, soup and granola bars.

Those in need can help themselves to the food inside at no charge. They can be found along various streets in the Chatham-Kent area.

Hughson also says the pantries have opened her eyes to the needs of the community.

"I get messages weekly [asking] 'When are you going to put stuff in it?' or they've been there, there's not stuff in it," Hughson said.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health unit says one in five households in the municipality is food insecure, meaning their access to food is inadequate.

Inflation has been cited as a key factor for a rise in food bank use in other areas, with shoppers having less money for groceries after paying bills, rent and other expenses first.

Hughson says she knows most people using her pantries are working by the messages they send her.

"I've actually had people reach out to me, if I fill the pantries during the day, they get off work at five o'clock, it will be emptied."

FreeHelpCK founder and director Geri Hughson says the group has 20 pantries and is looking to add more. (Submitted by Geri Hughson)

The pantries don't only help those looking for affordable food in Chatham-Kent. Hughson also says they help relieve some of the pressure on fellow non-profits aimed to provide food needs like Outreach for Hunger.

"We also tell them to go there, but that sometimes isn't enough to get them through the next time they can use that," She said. "So that's where this is, to fill in the gap in between when they can use other services."

Hughson said she aims to continue adding more cabinets throughout Chatham-Kent.

"We have two more coming up. We have a new one that is going in Chatham on Mary Street. We have another one that will be ready for September, and we're looking for a location for that one."