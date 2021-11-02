Passing firefighter alerts family to blaze near Tupperville

A firefighter who was passing by a house near Tupperville on Tuesday afternoon took action after he noticed smoke and flames coming from the side of the home.

The firefighter stopped to tell the homeowner, who was at home with a child, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

Chatham-Kent Fire says the firefighter's quick actions got everyone out of the home safely. The property is on Brigden Road, north of the hamlet.

"The fire was contained to the outside of the home. Firefighters removed several sections of the exterior wall to extinguish hot spots and ensure the fire had not spread further," the fire department said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported. It resulted in about $15,000 in damages, but firefighters say $400,000 in property was saved.

The firefighter who stopped to assist works in another jurisdiction, Chatham-Kent Fire said.

