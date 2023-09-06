Fire burning at Chatham scrap yard prompts officials to warn of smoke

A large fire is burning at a scrap yard in Chatham, prompting fire officials to urge nearby residents to close their windows and doors to protect themselves from heavy smoke.

The fire broke out at A Gold & Sons, located in the area of Queen's Line and Bloomfield Road in Chatham.

Photos and video from the scene show large plumes of smoke.

"Complex fire — lots of black smoke. Please avoid area," Chatham-Kent Fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m.

There ae no reports of injuries, the fire department said.