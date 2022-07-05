Chatham-Kent Film Group to bring back indie film screenings

The Chatham-Kent Film Group (CKFG) showed its last movie in 2020, but now the organization is planning a long-awaited sequel.

The group, which has been bringing independent movies to the municipality for decades, is looking to resume in-person monthly screenings in September.

The last screening was on March 2, 2020 — of the film was Where'd You Go, Bernadette starring Cate Blanchett.

"We've just been biding time waiting to be able to begin again," said Irene Carey, president of the CKFG.

Even though theatres have been open for some time, the group wanted to be sure its audience, which skews older, was ready to return to a closed theatre environment where masks are not mandatory.

'Most people want to come back'

The group wanted to ensure there was enough demand so that the screenings were feasible financially, so it launched a survey to gauge interest. The response was strong.

"Most people want to come back and most people want us to get started again," Carey said.

The group formed more than 30 years ago, Carey said.

"The mission really was, and is, to bring in excellent movies that [don't] generally come to mainstream cinemas," she said.