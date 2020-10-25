Skip to Main Content
Fatal fire in Chatham-Kent under investigation
The Chatham-Kent Police Service, together with the Fire Marshall's office and Coroner's office is investigating a fatal fire which occurred on Friday.

The fire occurred at an apartment building on Merritt Avenue

Chatham-Kent police say the fire occurred at an apartment building on Merritt Avenue on Friday. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating a fatal fire which occurred on Friday.

The fire took place at an apartment building in Chatham on Merritt Avenue where the body was found, according to the police service.

The police service is working with Ontario's fire marshall's office and coroner's office to determine the identity of the person who died and to determine what caused the fire.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Const. Cole Abbott with the Chatham-Kent Police Service at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 262. 

 

