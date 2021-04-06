Short-sighted thieves? Chatham-Kent police seek suspects in $10k eyeglasses theft

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating after thieves broke into a optician in Wallaceburg.

The suspects smashed the front door at New Vision Optical on James Street at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Chatham-Kent Police Service said in a media release on Monday.

Several pairs of glasses were stolen, police said, and the theft is estimated at $10,000, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Chatham-Kent police or reach out to CrimeStoppers.

