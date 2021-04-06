Short-sighted thieves? Chatham-Kent police seek suspects in $10k eyeglasses theft
In a media release, police said "unknown suspects" smashed the front door at New Vision Optical on James Street at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Suspects smashed front door of Wallaceburg optician, police say
Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating after thieves broke into a optician in Wallaceburg.
The suspects smashed the front door at New Vision Optical on James Street at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Chatham-Kent Police Service said in a media release on Monday.
Several pairs of glasses were stolen, police said, and the theft is estimated at $10,000, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Chatham-Kent police or reach out to CrimeStoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?