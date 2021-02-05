Flood warning in effect for Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent

The public is being asked to avoid Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent due to the threat of flooding.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority placed the area under a flood warning just before midnight on Thursday.

The LTVCA said in a media release that standing water is building up on properties and on the road in one area.

Non-essential traffic should avoid Erie Shore Drive to make sure emergency services can access the area if needed, the conservation authority said.

Other areas of the Lake Erie shoreline in the region are under a flood watch, which is issued by the conservation authority when there is the possibility of flooding.

The Lake Erie shoreline in Essex County, including Pelee Island, was also placed under a flood watch on Thursday evening. The Essex Region Conservation Authority said lake levels are 60 to 70 cm higher than the long-term average for February.

Forecasts suggest the flooding in Chatham-Kent could last until Friday evening or possibly Saturday, the LTVCA said.

"With freezing temperature in the forecast there is a risk that wave spray and flood waters will freeze, creating icy and dangerous conditions, including on the road itself," the conservation authority said.

The LTVCA said strong waves and slippery shoreline present a hazard, and children especially should be kept away from the lake.