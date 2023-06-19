Chatham-Kent EMS strike not hurting service levels — but repeat calls to Windsor are, union says

Paramedics from Chatham-Kent are responding to Windsor more frequently to respond during Code Blacks, even as members there are nearing a month on strike.

Windsor was in yet another Code Black on Friday, meaning for a time, there were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies.

Laurie Chapman, manager for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 representing Chatham-Kent EMS workers, said in the last few days, four Chatham-Kent ambulances were sent to Windsor during such situations.

"If we are having to prop them up almost on a daily basis by taking crews out of Chatham-Kent and dispatching to Windsor, there's a problem in Windsor-Essex," Chapman said.

Approximately 120 Chatham-Kent EMS members are currently on strike, though they remain on the job and responding to emergencies under an essential service agreement. But they don't do non-essential patient transfers, community paramedicine work or some cleaning of ambulance stations during the strike.

Paramedics in Chatham-Kent went on strike Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6 a.m. However, Medavie Health Services says service levels, including the municipality's 911 system, will not be impacted because of the job action. (Gabriel Nikundana/Radio-Canada)

Chapman said calls to Windsor can leave some parts of Chatham-Kent vulnerable.

Chatham-Kent EMS is operated by Medavie Health Services. In a statement, the company said they continue to work with the union to reach an agreement.

"As always, we want our community to know that the safety and access to high quality care remains our top priority. We have contingency plans and essential service agreements with SEIU Local 1 and our health care partners in place to maintain paramedic service delivery in the right place, at the right time."

Residents can still call 911 in the event of an emergency, the company stressed.

Saskia Vandersluis is a primary care paramedic with Chatham-Kent EMS. (Gabriel Nikundana/Radio-Canada)

Saskia Vandersluis is a primary care paramedic with Chatham-Kent EMS, and is also a union representative on the bargaining committee. She said they have been sending ambulances to Windsor with greater frequency lately.

"We're a small service," Vandersluis said. ""The strike isn't affecting service levels here in Chatham- Kent, but the responding to Windsor and our trucks going over to Windsor definitely does."

As the strike nears a month on Friday, Vandersluis said its taken its toll on workers. But calls to Windsor also underscore how valuable their paramedics are, she said.



"We are needed, we're necessary," Vandersluis said. " We're working hard, we're working to take care of another counties calls while we're trying to take care of our own county's calls.

The union and employer were in mediation on Friday, which Chapman said was unsuccessful.

From here both parties will head to arbitration on July 11 to determine the future of the strike. If the Ontario Labour Relations Board rules the strike isn't working, it could end and send both parties back to the bargaining table, or to binding arbitration.