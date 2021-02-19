$6K in drugs including suspected fentanyl seized in Chatham-Kent: police
Police in Chatham-Kent say they're seized about $6,000 worth of drugs from a home.
52-year-old man facing drug trafficking charges
Suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone tablets and methamphetamine were allegedly seized, along with scales, packaging material and cash, according to a media release issued by Chatham-Kent police on Friday.
The search warrant was executed on Thursday.
A 52-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of drug possession.