$6K in drugs including suspected fentanyl seized in Chatham-Kent: police

Police in Chatham-Kent say they've found about $6,000 worth of drugs at a home.

Suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone tablets and methamphetamine were allegedly seized, along with scales, packaging material and cash, according to a media release issued by Chatham-Kent police on Friday.

The search warrant was executed on Thursday.

A 52-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of drug possession.

More from CBC Windsor: