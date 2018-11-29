Dirt bike rider killed in collision, Chatham-Kent police say

Police in Chatham-Kent say the rider of a dirt bike has died following a collision with a vehicle on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred just outside Ridgetown on Victoria Road near Gosnell Line, police said in a media release Friday.

Police, who were called to respond just before 8:30 p.m., said they believe the dirt bike driver was travelling along a gravel pathway before attempting to cross Victoria Road.

The rider was hit by an SUV travelling northbound and was transported to hospital, where he died.



No one in the vehicle was injured, police say. The crash remains under investigation.



"Out of respect for the family, the name of the dirt bike driver will not be released at this time," Chatham-Kent police said.

