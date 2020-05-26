House fires leave one dead, one injured in Chatham-Kent during hectic 24-hour period

Police in Chatham-Kent say the victim of a fatal house fire Tuesday morning in Erieau was a 73-year-old woman.

Officials say the blaze started on Kerr Avenue before 2 a.m. According to fire chief Chris Case, many of the volunteer firefighters who answered the call live very close to the scene.

"Numerous attempts were made to rescue the person inside. They were met with a very fierce fire. The house is fully engulfed," he said.

Fire Chief Chris Case said it's hard for firefighters since many of the people they serve are friends and neighbours. (LinkedIn)

"It's too early to say what the cause is, obviously. These are their friends and neighbours that they serve. At the moment, we're just taking time to check with them, make sure that they are OK. We'll continue to support them throughout the coming days."

Police and fire officials in Chatham-Kent did not say whether the fire caused the woman's death. The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what happened.

A busy couple days

That fire was just one of five calls that emergency personnel responded to in Chatham-Kent since Monday night.

At about 9 p.m. last night, a "bi-winged plane" sustained damage as it landed at the municipal airport. Neither the pilot nor passenger were injured.

There was also another house fire early Tuesday morning in Wallaceburg. One person was transported to hospital for treatment after escaping the flames, police said.

There were also two crashes on Highway 401, including one collision which saw a tractor trailer strike a concrete barrier. There were no injuries, but as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the westbound lanes at Kent Bridge Road remain closed as cleanup efforts continue.

"Our volunteer firefighters and our full-time firefighters have been incredibly busy over the past 12 to 24 hours, with significant support from our police-fire dispatchers, our police colleagues, and also our EMS staff," said Case.

"It's been a challenging time, but we haven't had any huge difficulties in terms of staffing, and we've been able to deal with all the incidents as effectively as possible."