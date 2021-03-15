Chatham-Kent COVID-19 vaccine clinic expected to reopen Tuesday

Chatham-Kent has paused vaccinations while it awaits additional supply of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The health unit says the clinic at the John D. Bradley Centre was closed beginning on Saturday. Officials expect the site to reopen Tuesday when an additional vaccine shipment is received.

"Our vaccine freezers are officially empty, and ready for more vaccine!" Chatham-Kent Public Health said on Friday night.

As of last week, more than 12,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent has a population of about 102,000 as of the 2016 census, meaning that roughly 10 per cent of residents have now received a first dose. The vaccination rate is more than double the national and provincial averages.

Instead of using the new provincial vaccination booking portal, which launched on Monday, the health unit says eligible residents can call 519-351-1010 to book their appointments.

Adults 75 and older, many health-care workers and Indigenous adults are among those currently eligible to receive their vaccines.