Chatham-Kent ready to go whenever COVID-19 vaccine available, doctor says

The top health official in Chatham-Kent says the region is ready to start vaccinations whenever a supply of the COVID-19 shot is available.

Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health with Chatham-Kent Public Health, said he's received "some signals" from the province that the vaccine could arrive before the end of the month.

"I'm in constant touch with the ministry officials to try and solidify that. The more we can get and sooner we get it the happier I'm going to be," he said.

He expressed confidence in a speedy rollout once the vaccine does arrive, starting with long-term care.

"It's not going to hang around in the freezer very long at all," Colby said.

Per provincial guidelines, several groups have been identified as the top priority for vaccination, including workers and residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

Vaccines distribution began in Windsor-Essex about two weeks ago. The region was among the areas prioritized for the shot because it has some of the highest COVID-19 cases rates in the province.

COVID-19 case counts in Chatham-Kent have remained low but are rising. The region added 26 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 842. There are 142 active cases.

Colby said as many as 90 per cent of the region's cases in the last month are tied to other regions.