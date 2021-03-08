Chatham-Kent to begin COVID-19 immunizations for Indigenous residents
COVID-19 shots available for First Nation, Inuit, Metis and urban Indigenous people on Wednesday
Chatham-Kent will start offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to Indigenous adults starting this week.
Registration will start on Wednesday for First Nation, Inuit, Metis and urban Indigenous people who are over 16, as well as their immediate household members.
The vaccinations are taking place at the John D. Bradley Centre COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments can be booked by calling the centre starting on Wednesday.
Chatham-Kent Public Health says two outreach clinics are also being planned, one at the Ska:Na Family Learning Centre in Chatham and the other at the CK Community Health Centre in Wallaceburg.
The opening dates for each clinic are yet to be determined but registration is taking place through Ska:Na.
As of the end of last week, more than 8,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Chatham-Kent.
So far, those eligible to receive vaccines in Chatham-Kent include health-care workers, residents, staff and essential caregivers at seniors' homes, as well as people 80 and up.
