Chatham-Kent reports 3rd COVID-19 death
Chatham-Kent Public Health reported the region's third COVID-19 death on Monday.
The region currently has only four active COVID-19 cases
Chatham-Kent Public Health says the region saw its third COVID-19 death on Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the area has experienced low case numbers, with four currently active.
As of Monday, Chatham-Kent public health has reported a total of 371 cases in the region, with 364 recovered.
