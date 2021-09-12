2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chatham-Kent hospital in less than a week

A hospital in Chatham-Kent now has two active COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a news release Saturday, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance said three patients in its rehabilitation/stroke unit tested positive for COVID-19 "as a result of hospital transmission."

That's in addition to an earlier outbreak on Sept. 6 in the hospital's medicine unit. According to Chatham-Kent Public Health, that unit also has three positive cases.

Despite this, the hospital said it is, "reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care. If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest emergency department."

The hospital said it is closely working with the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit to manage the outbreak and the health unit is reaching out to affected patients and their families for contact tracing.

No visitors in affected units

The hospital says it has put in additional measures in response to the outbreak and will keep these in place until the outbreak is over.

The hospital's essential visitor and care partner access policy will stay in phase 3, green, but no visitors or care partners will be allowed to enter the rehabilitation/stroke or medicine units.

There is no change to care partner access for end-of-life patients in the outbreak units and other visitor exceptions might only be allowed through the established visitor restrictions appeals process, according to the hospital.

As of Friday, the community of Chatham-Kent had nine people hospitalized with COVID-19. The region has 122 active cases.