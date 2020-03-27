Skip to Main Content
Two more people in Chatham-Kent test positive for COVID-19
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, health officials said on Friday.

4 cases now confirmed in the area

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Both individuals are male aged 40 and 45-years-old, according to Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPC).

Officials are reaching out to close contacts of the men, directing those people to self-isolate for 14 days. 

CKPH said that the two new cases are not connected to travel outside of Canada. 

"An increase in positive cases was not unexpected," said Chatham-Kent's medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, in a press release. 

"Our goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We need all Chatham-Kent residents and businesses to do their part. Please continue to practice social distancing, follow good hand hygiene, and avoid unnecessary trips outside of your home."

Chatham-Kent now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

For the most up to date, local information for Chatham-Kent, visit www.ckpublichealth.com/covid19.

