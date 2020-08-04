COVID-19 drive-thru testing to open in Chatham-Kent for month of August

Mobile drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will open in Chatham-Kent during the month of August.

According to a press release Tuesday from Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, clinics will open in Wheatley and Dresden and will also provide tests to residents not arriving in vehicles.

Testing in Wheatley will take place Aug. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Wheatley Arena on 196 Erie Street North.

Testing in Dresden will take place Aug. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dresden Raceway on 1244 North Street.

No appointments are necessary for either location and signage will direct patients on arrival.

Staff members will register patients using their Ontario health card.

If heat warnings are in effect on the scheduled clinic days, children, pets and elderly people are not recommended to attend.

Chatham-Kent Public Health also stated Tuesday in a press release that it will no longer be notifying asymptomatic patients of their results by telephone, but patients can check their results online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/.

Only the following patients will be contacted:

Those who test positive for COVID-19.

People who are symptomatic.

People who were referred for testing by a health care professional or were tested at their workplace due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The clinics are being run by the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with Chatham-Kent EMS, Chatham-Kent Public Health, Family Health Teams in Chatham-Kent, Thamesview and Tilbury, and the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres.