Chatham-Kent introducing limit on indoor gatherings as cases rise

Chatham-Kent is following along with Windsor-Essex and introducing new COVID-19 restrictions.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby said indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people.

The new rules are effective on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Those gathering limits do not apply to weddings, funerals and religious rites, though those events are subject to new rules such as capacity restrictions and masking rules.

Employers are also being asked to allow remote work where possible and hold monthly workplace safety plan meetings.

The restrictions were announced after Chatham-Kent reported 55 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

In total, 138 cases are active in the municipality. Nine outbreaks are ongoing.

In Windsor-Essex, indoor gathering limits are also being reduced to 10 as of Dec. 10. The public health unit has also introduced a 50 per cent capacity limit for bars and restaurants.

There are 518 active cases and 37 outbreaks in the region.