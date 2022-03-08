Chatham-Kent councillor watches invasion unfold through social media posts of Ukrainian friend

A Chatham-Kent councillor said Tuesday he wishes there was more he could do as he watches the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold through his friend's social media posts.

Ward 2 Coun. Anthony Ceccacci met Andrii Portnyi, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Sosnitsa, in 2019, when a delegation from Ukraine visited Chatham-Kent.

Ceccacci said the delegation, which included several Ukrainian mayors, wanted to learn more about Chatham-Kent, its amalgamation, agriculture, and how the municipality operates.

"It was good to get to know the individuals," he said. "There was a little bit of a language barrier, but I was able to kind of maintain a little friendship with [Portnyi]."

Ceccacci has remained in contact with Portnyi since they met, and has been checking in with him since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

"It might not be as much as we would want it to, but, you know, just .. checking in to ensure that we're thinking about them," he said. "At this point, that's nothing compared to what they're going through.

"It just goes back to wishing you could do more, and hoping that every day I text message 'are you OK?' that you get that response back, 'yes.'"

"I really wish there was more that we can do here."

Ceccacci encouraged people to support Ukraine in any way way they can, such as through donations, and said based on what he's heard from Portnyi, and seen on his Facebook page, the Ukrainians are showing a great deal of determination.

"They are determined to ensure that they have their democracy there, and they're able to run their own country," Ceccacci said. "As tough as this sounds, they're just trying to do their best to lead."

Chatham-Kent Ward 2 Coun. Anthony Ceccacci, right, met Andrii Portnyi, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Sosnitsa when a Ukrainian delegation visited the municipality in 2019. The two have stayed in contact since. (Anthony Ceccacci)

"The goal is for their people to have a safe living environment, and my interpretation is that they're going to continue to put up a fight as long as they can, because it's that important to them."

Portnyi has posted a number of photos and videos in recent days, with messages of inspiration to the residents of Sosnitsa, and Ukraine, in addition to updates about what's taking place in the country.

"11th day of war!" one caption on a photo posted March 6 reads. "It's Sunday morning! Praying for the warriors! Praying for the peaceful people! Let's pray for Ukraine!"

Ceccacci said he's been inspired by what he's seen from Ukrainian leaders, as well.

"The world is watching because of the fight and determination that their leadership is showing," he said. "It's just absolutely remarkable how much leadership and fight that they're putting on, physically, emotionally and just trying to get through, knowing that families have been separated, and just trying to continue to go through the daily struggles that they have."

"They are such a proud country and they're proud to continue to lead through this thing," Ceccacci said. "Some of the posts are obviously a little bit more challenging to read because of the fact that there is there's the language barrier, but it's remarkable ... how well they are to their people, and their country."