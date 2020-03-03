Chatham-Kent council votes to temporarily close part of Erie Shore Drive 

All 14 Chatham-Kent councillors unanimously voted on Monday to temporarily close part of Erie Shore Drive from March 9 until April 27, over concerns that a dike along the road will breach, potentially damaging properties and causing harm to residents.

Council's decision comes mere days after Chatham-Kent officials declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon, asking residents who live on the road between house numbers 17982 and 18146 to leave the area and stay out of their homes for six to eight weeks.

Friday's declaration was the municipality's second state of emergency in fewer than seven months. Chatham-Kent previously declared a state of emergency in August 2019, as a result of strong winds that elevated water levels and caused significant damage to properties along Erie Shore Drive.

In addition to closing part of Erie Shore Drive, Chatham-Kent councillors on Monday voted to commission a report from administration within eight weeks regarding options for preparing alternative access to homes through a new road; options for buying out property owners affected by the closure; or options for introducing "further permanent closure of Erie Shore Drive."

Councillors also called on administration to advise "all necessary ministers and the premier" in Ontario of the emergency "and the hardship being endured by the impacted residents and property owners."

Terra Cadeau, president of the Erie Shore Drive Property Owners Association, said she had a "heavy heart" when speaking about council's Monday evening vote.

(Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

"As an association, we worked very hard day and night since Friday to try and put forth alternate solutions that would allow access for emergency services, as well as allow access for property owners to protect their property while this work is being done," she said. "I am deeply saddened by the inability to move forward with an option in the short-term that would provide access."

Based on her understanding of the situation, Cadeau said the municipality hasn't offered accommodation to affected Erie Shore Drive residents.

"In the emergency meeting that took place on Friday, Chatham-Kent had provided some information for social services around some possible help for people who needed relocation," she said. "But there certainly is no financial compensation."

Chatham-Kent Coun. Mary Clare Latimer said Monday's vote enables the immediate shoring up of the dike along Erie Shore Drive.

"In the interim, it allows council to work with the property owners and upper levels of government to look for a longer-term solution," she said.