Chatham-Kent council meeting goes to Tilbury

Chatham-Kent councillors hit the road on Monday, taking the evening's regularly scheduled council meeting to Tilbury's Ryder Hall.

Councillors had to share microphones and the usual livestream wasn't available for much of the evening's meeting, but Coun. Trevor Thompson said the evening was "actually a pretty big success."

"The meeting went really well, the location was good," he said.

Thompson said 30 to 40 residents were in attendance, adding it cost approximately $2,000 to coordinate the new venue.

"To be honest, we've spent money in worse ways," he said, adding "it's a bargain at twice the price."

Additionally, rather than focusing on issues specific to the Tilbury community, Thompson said the evening was a full-fledged municipal council meeting.

"We build agendas six week out in advance to try and get the things on the agenda that need to be there, so it's hard to get a curated agenda," he said. "And I think that does a disservice to residents as well. You don't want to come out to a council meeting to hear a couple of simple, soft reports."

Most residents who spoke to Thompson were in support of the meeting, but he said one resident was critical of council's departure from the usual meeting at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.

"She said, 'in this day and age of Internet and streaming and online … you don't have to do these sorts of things anymore,'" said Thompson. "And I pushed back a little bit, because there's always the face-to-face that you need to see … there's something in a one-on-one real-life kind of event."

Chatham-Kent's director of municipal governance Judy Smith explained that Monday night's departure from regular council chambers was a result of a notice of motion submitted by Chatham-Kent Mayor Darren Canniff following the municipality's previous election.

"Mayor Canniff came forward to council … requesting that we bring council meetings to the outlying wards within Chatham-Kent, just to get some of that experience to those people who might not regularly travel to Chatham to see a council meeting," said Smith.

Thompson said councillors and council staff have been preparing for Monday's road meeting since at least this April.

Tilbury was chosen because of its proximity to central Chatham-Kent, as well as the presence of a venue capable of hosting councillors and residents.

"There's a couple other buildings in Wallaceburg and Blenheim that fit the bill as well, but at the end of the day, this just seemed to be the one where all the stars aligned and it worked out best for everybody," Thompson said.

Councillors will receive a report within the next few months outlining the evening's total costs, as well as feedback provided by residents who attended the road meeting.

"I believe the next conversation will come up [around budget time], where we have to decide to set the money aside to make sure that this is something we're going to do over the next few years," he said. "I can't foresee anything saying we won't. I would very much expect this to continue on."

Smith said the municipality has held "preliminary discussions" about future road meetings.

"We possible could have one in a ward in the spring and then the fall ... bringing it to two a year until the next election," she said.