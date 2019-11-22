Chatham-Kent council votes to limit adult entertainment business licences

Chatham-Kent councillors voted on Monday in favour of limiting the number of licences available to businesses operating as adult entertainment parlours.

The final vote — nine to eight in favour of limiting the number of businesses like so-called strip clubs and gentlemen's clubs allowed to function in the municipality — now ensures that only one institution within the municipality can be licensed as an adult entertainment parlour.

The motion was brought to council by municipal staff, who pointed out that Chatham-Kent currently only has one adult entertainment parlour anyway — down from three from when the community first amalgamated.

The buildings that used to house the other two parlours were previously demolished, with one parcel of land sold to electricity distributor Entegrus, while the other sits as a vacant lot.

The motion also pointed out that there has been little interest expressed by residents in favour of establishing another such business.

Motion aimed at cleaning up bylaw, says mayor

Though some lawmakers, like Ward 6 Coun. Michael Bondy, supported the motion to limit licences on moral grounds, others including Mayor Darrin Canniff said the goal was to clean up Chatham-Kent's bylaws.

"It was a clean up of the books and [getting] rid of two licences that are never going to be active again," said Canniff.

Ward 2 Coun. Anthony Ceccacci, who also voted yes to limiting licences, said he supported the motion because it's unlikely that the locations currently licensed to operate as adult entertainment parlours will operate as such in the future.

Ward 6 Coun. Michael Bondy says he voted to limit licences on moral grounds. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Canniff acknowledged that moral opposition to adult entertainment businesses does exist, but said that "we can't as a municipality stop legal businesses."

Ward 1 Coun. Melissa Harrigan, who voted against limiting licences, said she had a number of issues with the motion, including concerns that overregulation could ultimately do more harm than good.

"You might be able to think that you can regulate this type of industry, but what you could be doing is pushing activity underground," she said. "And when I think of adult entertainment industries, frankly I'm thinking about the safety of the workers that are working in those industries."

Ward 2 Coun. Anthony Ceccacci says he supported the motion to limit licenses because he doesn't believe the locations previously licensed to operate as adult entertainment parlours will operate as such in the future. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Bondy said he didn't buy into the overregulation arguments because the municipality already limits the presence of certain businesses.

"We also do that with payday loan shops [and] pawn shops, I believe," he said.

"Frankly, I don't think adult entertainment establishments add to the fabric and quality of our wonderful little family-friendly community."

New bylaw don't change very much, says councillor

Harrigan pointed out that the new rules don't radically change the existing system necessary to acquire a licence for an adult entertainment parlour.

Instead, anyone looking to establish such a business simply needs to make their petition before council.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff says anyone looking to open an adult entertainment parlour can still petition council for a licence. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Canniff echoed Harrigan's comments.

"If somebody else wanted to open it up, we could look at it again and open it up," he said. "With council, with 10 people saying yes, there will be another licence."

Ward 1 Coun. Melissa Harrigan says she's concerned about the effects council's decision will have on adult entertainment industry workers. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Still, Harrigan said she was concerned that moral objections could be used to prevent would-be business owners from opening a new adult entertainment parlour in the municipality.

"It does create certainly some new processes that would need to be followed," she said.

There shouldn't be a problem with adult entertainment parlours, says resident

Chatham-Kent resident Eric Horwath said he disagreed with council's decision to limit licenses. He argued that government shouldn't be allowed to dictate how citizens spend their free time.

Chatham-Kent resident Eric Horwath says he doesn't believe government should dictate how residents spend their free time. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Alright, sure, it's a strip club, but are they really hurting anybody else being there?" said Horwath.

"As long as they keep it clean and they're straight down the rules and there's nothing illegal going on inside, there shouldn't be a problem with it."