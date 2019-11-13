Chatham-Kent company to grow cannabis outside in the field

Since marijuana was legalized in Canada in 2018, Windsor-Essex has seen an influx of cannabis growers in the area, most raising crops in a highly controlled environment, such as under greenhouse glass and wild bright lights, designed for year-round farming.

But 7 Farms Down, a company in Merlin, Ont. in the Chatham-Kent region is going the old fashioned route — it will grow their crops outside in the field.

Jason Guttridge, one of the owners of the company, said after four years of bouncing around the idea with his brother and trying to make it a reality, they finally received their cultivation license on Friday.

Holy @#$&!!! We received our standard cultivation licence today! It has been a long long journey chasing this dream since 2018. We have had our ups and downs but have kept pushing forward. Jeepers, so much I want to share. Just like planting a field of beans, if you can manage —@jasonGridge

"I can't say it was easy because it definitely wasn't, but I think it would be worth it in the long run to bring a different product onto the shelf," he said.

Guttridge said he and his team come from an agricultural family and are already familiar with traditional agricultural practices, and will apply those harvesting techniques to grow "small-batch, handcrafted outdoor cannabis."

"There's a lot of proven agricultural techniques that are already kind of readily available to us. I don't really have to go reinventing the wheel," he said.

The company expects to grow less than five acres of marijuana outdoors this spring. (Radio-Canada )

He said growing outdoors has many benefits compared to growing in a greenhouse, including reduced costs, and "free sun and rain."

Pests also becomes less of an issue when growing outside because he says "there's going to be beneficial insects around."

"For every insect that's out there, there's an equal and opposite insect that wants to take care of itself," he said. "We grow well and we're adaptable. So, you know, whatever Mother Nature wants to throw at us, we're pretty confident that we can, you know, contend with it."

'New, growing industry,' says company owner

When asked about how his neighbours feel about him growing cannabis, Guttridge told CBC News that he's just trying to give "a little bit of success to a small community."

"There's a lot of opinions, but what I'm trying to do here, you know, is 100 per cent by the books. We jump through every hoop to get through Health Canada. I'm trying to build something positive for my local community where I was born and raised. And we can bring some economic activity here," he said.

"At the end of the day, this is a new, growing industry."

Small-batch, handcrafted outdoor cannabis

Guttridge said the company expects to grow less than five acres of marijuana this spring.

"It isn't so much about how much can we plant and how much can I put out like from a production level, but how high of a quality can I put out? So, you know, we might be able to fit a thousand plants in an acre, might even be able to fit 1,500 plants in an acre at the end of the day. That isn't my main concern," he said.

"My main concern is, you know, how much high quality product came out of that acre. So that number will change."

He hopes his company's products will be hitting shelves by late summer or fall of next year.