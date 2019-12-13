5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent

Longwoods Road between Centre Side Road and Lindsay Road will be closed for the next four to six hours after a serious morning collision.

Renee Cowell with Chatham-Kent Police Service said emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision around 8 a.m. in the Louisville-area, just east of Chatham, Ont.

Five people were taken to hospital.

"We're asking everyone to avoid the area and keep everyone involved in the collision in your thoughts and prayers today," said Cowell in a Twitter livestream.

According to Chatham-Kent EMS, paramedics transported four critically injured patients and one moderately injured patient.