The medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent says public health staff are getting abuse from the public in midst of the current stay-at-home order.

Dr. David Colby said staff have been on the receiving end of yelling and swearing from people who are upset about the ongoing province-wide public health measures.

"They've had to deal with people yelling at them and swearing at them and complaining, 'Why — our numbers are good in Chatham-Kent — why can't we not have a lockdown here?' We do try and patiently answer everybody's questions and concerns, but again, there's really not much we can do. These are provincial restrictions."

Chatham-Kent's COVID-19 case rate is fifth lowest among the 31 health units in Ontario. As of Friday, there were just 32 active cases of COVID-19.

"The level of frustration and anger is very, very high, and it's completely understandable, and I think we all have those feelings, but I'm just asking for some courtesy and toleration," he said, adding that it is affecting staff morale.