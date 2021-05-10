Chatham-Kent public health staff verbally harassed over provincial rules
Dr. David Colby says level of pandemic anger, frustration is high
The medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent says public health staff are getting abuse from the public in midst of the current stay-at-home order.
Dr. David Colby said staff have been on the receiving end of yelling and swearing from people who are upset about the ongoing province-wide public health measures.
"They've had to deal with people yelling at them and swearing at them and complaining, 'Why — our numbers are good in Chatham-Kent — why can't we not have a lockdown here?' We do try and patiently answer everybody's questions and concerns, but again, there's really not much we can do. These are provincial restrictions."
Chatham-Kent's COVID-19 case rate is fifth lowest among the 31 health units in Ontario. As of Friday, there were just 32 active cases of COVID-19.
"The level of frustration and anger is very, very high, and it's completely understandable, and I think we all have those feelings, but I'm just asking for some courtesy and toleration," he said, adding that it is affecting staff morale.
With files from Windsor Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?