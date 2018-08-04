Chatham-Kent adding paramedics as Code Zero calls see 254% jump over 5 years

Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Services have noticed a 254 per cent increase in Code Zeros over the last five years, according to a report filed by Fire and Emergency Services Chief Bob Crawford.

A Code Zero is when there are "three or less transport ambulances available to respond to an emergency" in the municipality.

After reviewing the report, council unanimously approved an increase to the budget to allow for more staff and another ambulance, a move welcomed by the paramedics union and recommended by fire chief Bob Crawford.

"This is a measure that's going to ease our pressure but not fix the problem," said Crawford, who said the municipality and the EMS are constantly working to find a balance between increased costs and balanced services.

"We're also taking a look at how can we afford to do this."

Chatham-Kent's Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Bob Crawford, said adding additional ambulances may not solve the problem. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Increase welcomed, more wanted

A union representative for paramedics working with Chatham-Kent EMS said that they've been sounding the alarm for increased funding since 2016.

"We're seeing a drastic increase in the injury rates of the paramedics," said Chris Stolte, who sits on the health care executive board for the Service Employees International Union. He said the increase is a direct result of staffing issues.

"In the last three years we've had three paramedics that have gone off work with cardiac events and right now we currently have 10 to 12 paramedics that are off on long-term and short-term disability."

Stolte said that he applauds councils decision to add another ambulance to the service but he believes "we need two to three more ambulances on the road."

The paramedics union think they need more than just one additional ambulance. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Data-driven decisions

Crawford acknowledges the difficulties paramedics face working in Chatham-Kent.

"We have some challenges with really critical incidents and the effects it has on our staff, people that are working. It's very difficult work and I don't discredit that," he said.

"One of the ways to ease that is to try to ease some of the pressures in terms of demand and we are on that."

Crawford said the other way to reduce pressures is through eliminating health risks such as morbid obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease​, and other chronic illnesses.

"We also look at things like improving the offload times at the hospital," said Crawford, adding that the ambulance and paramedics are not released until the patient is admitted into the hospital.

"We can't guarantee by adding another ambulance that it's going to eradicate a challenge," said Crawford,