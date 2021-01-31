Chatham-Kent group aims to educate youth on Black history through activity boxes

A Chatham-Kent community organization is distributing free Black History boxes this week to youth between the ages of five and 12.

Buxton's Next Generation assembled 100 activity boxes — valued at about $15 each — to teach children at home about Black history and culture.

The materials were donated by local organizations.

Some items included in the boxes are: a trail mix kit to create an underground railroad path; skipping ropes, which, according to the organizations' president, Michelle Robbins, were used by young girls while they were enslaved; a kit to bake corn bread, which Robbins says is a staple in a lot of Black communities; as well as other different crafts and activities.

The kits also come with stories about important public figures, such as Viola Desmond, who's on the Canadian ten-dollar bill, and a gift certificate to a local Caribbean restaurant.

Buxton's Next Generation assembled 100 activity boxes — valued at about $15 each — to teach children at home about Black history and culture. (Submitted by Michelle Robbins)

"It's pretty exciting and we'll be able to have quite a few activities that they'll be able to participate in," Robbins said, adding that this gives the organization an opportunity to reach out to, and educate, young people in the community during the pandemic, when visiting schools isn't an option.

She said it's important to her for the younger generation to learn about Black history.

"I grew up knowing the history growing up in Buxton. We always knew the history because we were told by our parents or grandparents, great-grandparents. But a lot of kids in Chatham-Kent don't have that opportunity to learn about Black history or have the opportunity to go to the site. So it's extremely important to be able to teach them about Black history," she said.

The boxes were put together by members of Buxton's Next Generation. Each kit comes with stories about important public figures, such as Viola Demond. (Submitted by Michelle Robbins)

"Black History Month is yes, a month, but Black history is all year round. It's 365 days. So we really feel like it's important for them to not only learn during this month, but above and beyond," Robbins said.

She said her organization will also be posting videos online to reach a wider audience. The videos will showcase Black history and culture through drumming, African dance, cooking and storytelling.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.