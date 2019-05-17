Chatham-Kent beach bus kicks off 9th season

Originally launched as a one-year pilot in 2010, the beach bus in Chatham-Kent is still going strong.

Called Seasonal Interurban Transit Route 'S1', the route starts for the season Friday at 9 a.m.

1,110 people rode the bus last year.

"We promote getting out to our local beaches," said Anne Marie Milson, who manages the transit portfolio for Chatham-Kent.

"It allows for people to get out for the day and enjoy the beach and then come back."

There are two trips a day to Mitchell's Bay and two trips a day to Erieau. There are also stops in Grande Pointe, Pain Court, Charing Cross and Blenheim.

"We want to make sure our tourism areas are accessible," said Milson. The Chatham-Kent transit offerings are undergoing a systems review, but Milson said offering this seasonal bus will stay a priority.

The route operates every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the summer, with a one-way fare of $5 for adults. Students and seniors are $4.50. Children under age five are $2.50.

"We have a lot of foreign students now coming to our St. Clair College," said Milson. "It gives them the opportunity once they have found housing in, let's say, Chatham, to visit our beaches in the summer."

Milson adds the bus is a good option for people who plan to do some drinking at beach-side restaurant, so they can get home safely.