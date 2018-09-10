Chatham-Kent barn fire results in $225K in damage

A barn burned down in Chatham-Kent on the weekend.

It happened on Dillon Road just north of Highway 401, around 8:30 p.m on Saturday.

Firefighters from two stations in Raleigh Township quickly got the fire under control, then remained on the scene all night to tend to hot spots.

The damage estimate is $225,000.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.

