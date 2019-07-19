Chatham-Kent bakery offers 'sinkhole special' to customers willing to brave Grand Avenue
Joe Fanelli says the sinkhole is about 150 yards from his bakery
The owner of Maple City Bakery in Chatham, Ont. says he's still offering a 10 per cent "sinkhole special" to any customers willing to brave the Grand Avenue road obstruction.
The sinkhole — located roughly 150 yards from Joe Fanelli's bakery — forced the closure of Grand Avenue West approximately five weeks ago.
Fanelli said the hole has affected business, but added diehard customers still make the journey to his bakery.
"As far as our retail traffic, we're down quite significantly," he said.
The sinkhole special is available to any customer "that's made the difficult journey to get here," according to Fanelli.
"We're very appreciative and that's kind of our token of appreciation," he said.
Full road closures began on July 22. Fanelli said he's not sure when work on the road will be completed.
"I've been told that they've run into just numerous unexpected things, like … the foundation of an old building that used to be right on the Thames River here in Chatham," he said. "Of course, everything has to be dealt with carefully and environmentally."
With files from Peter Duck
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.