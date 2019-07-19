Chatham-Kent bakery offers 'sinkhole special' to customers willing to brave Grand Avenue 

The owner of Maple City Bakery in Chatham, Ont. says he's still offering a 10 per cent "sinkhole special" to any customers willing to brave the Grand Avenue road obstruction.

The sinkhole — located roughly 150 yards from Joe Fanelli's bakery — forced the closure of Grand Avenue West approximately five weeks ago.

Fanelli said the hole has affected business, but added diehard customers still make the journey to his bakery.

"As far as our retail traffic, we're down quite significantly," he said.

The sinkhole special is available to any customer "that's made the difficult journey to get here," according to Fanelli.

"We're very appreciative and that's kind of our token of appreciation," he said.

Full road closures began on July 22. Fanelli said he's not sure when work on the road will be completed.

"I've been told that they've run into just numerous unexpected things, like … the foundation of an old building that used to be right on the Thames River here in Chatham," he said. "Of course, everything has to be dealt with carefully and environmentally."