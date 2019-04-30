Chatham-Kent group wants a 5,000-seat arena built on Navistar land

Nathan Trudell has his sights set on something big for Chatham-Kent. He wants a large arena complex built in the area.

Trudell is a founding member of of a group called "Build the Complex C-K." The group is holding a public meeting Tuesday night at the Country View Golf Course in hopes of getting more people behind the complex.

The main auditorium would have between 4,200 to 5,000 seats, according to Trudell.

"That way if we wanted to have any big events, concerts, family entertainment, anything like that, it could house something of that magnitude," he said.

Pro wrestling, concerts, Cirque du Soleil , Broadway plays... it would pretty much open its doors to any travelling event out there - Nathan Trudell

The estimated price tag for the complex is $75 million. The idea would be for the arena to replace two aging facilities — the Chatham Memorial Arena and the William K. Erickson Arena.

"They both need a significant upgrade. You're looking at anywhere between $19 and $25 million to complete them both," said Trudell.

Retaining residents, attracting jobs and OHL

He also believes that a new complex could solve problems in the municipality, like young people and families leaving Chatham-Kent, and rising property tax.

The new arena would also attract new businesses and jobs to the area, according to Trudell.

Getting a sports and entertainment complex would give that kick in the butt sorta speak allowing those younger people to want to stay. - Nathan Trudell

"All of this is just a big bonus for Chatham-Kent because we figure annually there's $75 million being spent out of town when it can easily be spent in town," said Trudell.

One reason for the 5,000-seat capacity is the keep the door open to an Ontario Hockey League team.

The group hopes to build the arena on the old Navistar property. (Build The Complex Chatham-Kent/Facebook)

"Down the road, if that became an opportunity, we're already ready to go," added Trudell.

Trudell wants the facility built on the old Navistar property. He said the land is not only big enough to house a large arena, but there would also be room for accompanying businesses like a hotel or restaurants.

Council and critics

According to Trudell, his group is working with the municipality's infrastructure manager to provide data to council on the complex and the various option around building a new facility.

"Hopefully in the very, very near future council will voting on an idea to move forward with."

However, Trudell said there are some critics for his cause.

Some residents are concerned about how a new arena could impact their tax assessments, while others don't think the municipality needs a new facility.

Trudell said there is some misinformation about the cost of transforming the Navistar property.

He hopes Tuesday evening's public meeting will clear up any misunderstandings and bring the naysayers on board.