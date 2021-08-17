Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Chatham-Kent police investigating antisemitic graffiti at school

Police in Chatham-Kent have launched an investigation after antisemitic graffiti was found on school property at Queen Elizabeth Public School in Chatham.

Chatham school building defaced with swastika and antisemitic message: police

CBC News ·
Chatham-Kent police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti to contact police or Crime Stoppers. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

According to police, a swastika and a violent message were found on the northwest side of the building.

The vandalism was spotted over the weekend, police said in a media release on Tuesday.

The police service is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

