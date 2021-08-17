Chatham-Kent police investigating antisemitic graffiti at school
Police in Chatham-Kent have launched an investigation after antisemitic graffiti was found on school property at Queen Elizabeth Public School in Chatham.
Chatham school building defaced with swastika and antisemitic message: police
Police in Chatham-Kent have launched an investigation after antisemitic graffiti was found on school property at Queen Elizabeth Public School in Chatham.
According to police, a swastika and a violent message were found on the northwest side of the building.
The vandalism was spotted over the weekend, police said in a media release on Tuesday.
The police service is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More from CBC Windsor
- Transit Windsor to resume full service in September
- 84 dogs fly all the way from Texas to Ontario to find a home
- Detroit offers 3rd vaccine dose to some residents as mayor warns of virus spread