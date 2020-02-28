Chatham-Kent women to donate $5K over next 5 years for mental health, addiction, homelessness

Five women from Chatham-Kent plan on donating $5,000 every year for the next five years as a means of raising funds to tackle mental health, addiction and homelessness concerns across the municipality.

Organized by the United Way Chatham-Kent Women United group, the "5 for 5" initiative was in part the brainchild of first-term Coun. Karen Kirkwood-Whyte.

She said she was inspired to work on the initiative after learning about a similar effort during a 2017 Women United conference in South Hampton Roads, Va.

"Ten women actually contributed $10,000 for 10 years," she said.

Kirkwood-Whyte acknowledged that Chatham-Kent has a smaller population, though she's certainly no less ambitious for it.

"The first year was not an issue at all," she said. "We identified four women that we thought would like to be part of this initiative and they all said yes. Not one of those individuals said no."

Kirkwood-Whyte is one of the five women pledging $125,000 over the next five years.

Joining her are:

Christine Muckle, a chartered account based in Blenheim.

Julie Faas, a retired Enbridge manager and current owner of the Bluewater Bling small business.

Janet Bernreuter, a retired president and CEO of Sass Manufacturing.

Christine Canniff, a case manager in employment and social services with Chatham-Kent, as well as a part co-chair of United Way Campaign.

She explained the decision to raise funds for mental health, addiction and homelessness stems from the fact that those areas "have been identified not only by United Way as part of its unignorable issues, but also by a number of other groups in the community."

Kirkwood-Whyte pointed to a meeting she had Thursday afternoon during which those areas were also identified as top priorities by Chatham-Kent police.

In addition to the group of five women who have already pledged $5,000 each for the next five years, Kirkwood-Whyte is already working on recruiting 20 more women over the next four years to pledge the same amount.

"If the numbers work, we could have at the end of nine years $625,000 in the endowment," she said. "And that doesn't include any compound interest that we earn in the process."

Kirkwood-Whyte said she hopes recruitment will become easier as more people across the community learn about the initiative.