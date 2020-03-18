Chatham-Kent's 1st COVID-19 patient has made full recovery

A man in his 50s who was the first Chatham-Kent resident to be diagnosed with COVID-19 has made a full recovery, according to the municipality's public health unit.

The man went on a Carribean cruise before returning to Chatham-Kent and testing positive for coronavirus. Chatham-Kent officials confirmed his positive diagnosis on March 18.

As of Monday evening, Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent's medical officer of health, said the man has "done wonderfully."

"He has satisfied every quarantine measure that was put in place to prevent the spread of the infection," said Colby, in a media release published Monday.

Colby added that it was "very obvious that this patient, in particular, was very committed to doing anything and everything asked of him."

There are currently five other Chatham-Kent residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. These patients remain in isolation.

Additionally, more than 100 staff members at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospitals have been in isolation after the conclusion of March Break holidays. Seventeen physicians are also in self-isolation.