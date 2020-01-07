Chatham industrial accident sends worker to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 20-year-old Chatham, Ont. woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, following an industrial accident that took place on Monday.

The accident occurred at Truly Green Farms — a greenhouse tomato-farming operation — on Bloomfield Road just before 1 p.m.

"It was reported a worker was injured when their clothing became caught in machinery," said Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline.

A inspector was assigned to the incident, and the case remains under investigation.

A representative for Truly Green Farms declined to comment.