Chatham industrial accident sends worker to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Ministry inspector was assigned to investigate and the case remains under investigation.
The worker was injured when clothing became caught in machinery
A 20-year-old Chatham, Ont. woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, following an industrial accident that took place on Monday.
The accident occurred at Truly Green Farms — a greenhouse tomato-farming operation — on Bloomfield Road just before 1 p.m.
"It was reported a worker was injured when their clothing became caught in machinery," said Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline.
A inspector was assigned to the incident, and the case remains under investigation.
A representative for Truly Green Farms declined to comment.
